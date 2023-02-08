StockNews.com Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Hold

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of MODN traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

