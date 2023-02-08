StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.