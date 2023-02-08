StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

