StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Noah by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Noah by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

