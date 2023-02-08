Suku One Day Volume Tops $564,526.04 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $564,526.04 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suku has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

