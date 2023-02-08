Summitry LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $321.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

