Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Surmodics updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.09–$1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,953. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surmodics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

