Symbotic Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.63 on Monday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

