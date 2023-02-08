Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 1.7 %

TEDU opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.38. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

