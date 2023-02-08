Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.94. 6,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.12) to €7.45 ($8.01) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($7.10) to €6.70 ($7.20) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

