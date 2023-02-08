Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

