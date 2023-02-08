The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $355.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Boston Beer Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $377.12 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $454.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $358.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

