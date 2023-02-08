The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $376.00. 125,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

