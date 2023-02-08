The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.95 and a 200-day moving average of $305.24. The stock has a market cap of $331.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

