Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.6 %

VRSN traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 482,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,804. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VeriSign

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

