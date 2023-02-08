Threshold Price Reaches $0.0408 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $407.85 million and approximately $41.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00226229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009279 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,630,242.341342 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04471851 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $39,177,281.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

