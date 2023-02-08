Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Financial Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

Weibo has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Weibo 2.96% 11.40% 5.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Weibo $2.26 billion 2.42 $428.32 million $0.26 88.85

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weibo beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

