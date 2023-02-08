Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Timken Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TKR traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. 94,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,539. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

