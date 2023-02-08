Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$119.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toromont Industries to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.45, for a total value of C$93,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,629 shares in the company, valued at C$19,410,220.05.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

TIH opened at C$105.58 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

