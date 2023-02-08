Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.88 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Centene worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

