Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (TACYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 9th

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Total Access Communication Public’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Total Access Communication Public Price Performance

Shares of TACYY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Get Total Access Communication Public alerts:

About Total Access Communication Public

(Get Rating)

Read More

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless telecommunication services and sale of handsets and accessories. It operates under the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments. The company was founded in August 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.