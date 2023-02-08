Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (TACYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 9th

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Total Access Communication Public’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Total Access Communication Public Price Performance
Shares of TACYY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.
About Total Access Communication Public
