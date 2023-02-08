Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,285. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

