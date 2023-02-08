Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
- V.F. Corporation Is A High-Yield Bargain Despite Dividend Cut
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.