Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
