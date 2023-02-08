TraDAO Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

