Traders Purchase High Volume of Perion Network Call Options (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,154 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Perion Network by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 712,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

