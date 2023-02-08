Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 2,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.29. 57,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,174. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 155,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

