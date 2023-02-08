Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 12.8%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

