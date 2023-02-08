Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 288,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trinseo by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

