TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $947.85 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $947.85 million and approximately $46.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00443779 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,753.74 or 0.29396749 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00425516 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 948,443,219 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
