Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 0%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.98 and last traded at C$42.99. 1,027,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 516,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.01.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.30.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$510.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

