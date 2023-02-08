Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after buying an additional 409,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

