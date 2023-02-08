Uniswap Price Down 7.1% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00029095 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $164.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00425853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

