Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.72 or 0.00029347 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.12 billion and approximately $142.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00429354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004390 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

