Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.03

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and traded as high as $27.66. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 20,918 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.