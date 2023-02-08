V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion. V.F. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

VFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 8,874,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

