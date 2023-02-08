V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 15,701,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,977. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.