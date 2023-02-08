Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.41. 36,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

