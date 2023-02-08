Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,397. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

