Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,533. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

