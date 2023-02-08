Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,181. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

