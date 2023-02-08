Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $380.27. 439,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,466. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

