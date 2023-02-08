Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.