Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.79 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $1.53 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00065714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,411,163,676 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,163,675 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

