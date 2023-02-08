Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.86 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,333,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Velocys Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of £59.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

