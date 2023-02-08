Verge Reaches Market Cap of $54.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.39 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00430219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00098609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00728962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00573617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00186086 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,803,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

