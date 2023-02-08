Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VERX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 96,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.40, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vertex by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 14.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.