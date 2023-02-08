Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $296.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.86. 161,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,977. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,195. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.