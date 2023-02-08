Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.27). 67,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.32).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.89. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.74.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

