Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 192.75 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.70. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK
In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
