Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 192.75 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.70. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Virgin Money UK

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.76) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

