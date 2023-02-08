VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $693.96

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.96 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 723 ($8.69). VP shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,516 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.50) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

VP Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,109.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 739.73.

VP Cuts Dividend

VP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. VP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

