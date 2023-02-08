Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00019049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $118.75 million and $18.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00226228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.36749116 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,663,874.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

